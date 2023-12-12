NHL Rumors: What happens now for the Toronto Maple Leafs in net now with Joseph Woll out?

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Marek was right about the Flyers episode, on the Toronto Maple Leafs and what happens now that goaltender Joseph Woll is out with a high ankle sprain.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Marek: “You mentioned the Toronto Maple Leafs. So big win for them Saturday night, Nashville Predators, 4-0, Austin Matthews with a pair. The big news of the day though netminder Joseph Woll out with a high ankle sprain. That one kind of surprised me. That injury did not look like a high ankle sprain.”

Friedman: “No it didn’t.”

Marek: “Nonetheless, I’m a podcaster, not a doctor. Your thoughts on what the Maple Leafs do now?”

Friedman: “I think they’re just gonna wait it out. One of the things about all this is that sometimes we forget and we say, oh, okay, let’s go and get someone. Well, you get to a point where someone else’s gotta be activated. Or eventually, Woll is going to come back and he’s gonna play. I know he doesn’t make a ton of money but he’s gonna come back and he’s gonna play.

And so you know, you, you just basically have to wait. Like Martin Jones came in and stole them a game. He made a couple of really big saves. And that was important.

And you know, the other thing too, I’m beginning to wonder about Samsonov. Like, he’s a roller coaster. Like that’s what I heard from, about him from the Capitals. There’s peaks and there’s valleys and you wish there were fewer valleys but you got to ride them.

Well, I thought it was really interesting how Sheldon Keefe came right out on Saturday morning wall was hurt. And he said look, this is Samsonov’s opportunity. And game one he grabs it.

Like I just wonder if he’s one of these guys that when the job’s his he’s just better. When he’s challenged, he’s just, I don’t know, not as good. Maybe he’s just one of those people that set up that way. But we’ll see. They’ve got some really tough games coming up and but, maybe that’s the way. It’s my job. I’m fine now.”