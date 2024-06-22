NHL Rumors: What is the Goalie Trade Market Looking Like Now?

NHL Now: David Pagnotta on NHL Now when asked about the goalie market after Jacob Markstrom and Darcy Kuemper were traded this week.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Bill Pidto: “So Kuemper’s a King. Markstrom’s a Devil. How about the rest of the goalie trade market? Linus UIlmark may be on the move soon, from the Bruins. What do you think?

Pagnotta: “Yeah, well, look, there’s I mean, he’s not the only one. There are certainly other goaltenders that are out there as well. John Gibson, Anaheim willing to listen on him. Juuse Saros, Nashville is listening on him. Elvis Merzlikins in Columbus. You can also add Filip Gustavsson in Minnesota to that list. He’s available as well.

NHL Trade Analysis: Calgary Flames Continue Their Rebuild

There are other teams that are looking to shore up their goaltending position. Ottawa being one of them. They’d like to move out Joonas Korpisalo if they could, and then kind of go from there.

Toronto was poking around, as we mentioned, on Markstrom. I believe there’s interest in both Ullmark and Saros. It’d be interesting if Toronto and Boston could put anything together. I wouldn’t hold my breath on that one.

But Saros is certainly a player that is going to generate more interest, along with Linus Ullmark who has another year left that his, they both have one more year left on their contract.

Now with the Bruins likely to sign Jeremy Swayman to an eight-year extension north of $8 million per season, obviously, the future there’s gonna look bleak in terms of anything beyond next season for, for Linus Ullmark but you’re gonna see the juicy, Juuse Saros, excuse me, is also looking at a deal in and around $8 million to eight and a quarter on an AAV on an extension. I don’t think Nashville has an appetite to do that. Not with Askarov coming up right behind him.

So these are two teams, both the Boston and Nashville, that could be pretty active here in the next, you know, 10 days or so leading into draft, where we may see some more goaltender movement.

And again Minnesota with respect to Gustafsson. Billy Guerin and the Wild have made it known that he’s available. There’s gonna be a lot more fireworks here over the next few days and in the days leading up to the draft next week.