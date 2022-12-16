NHL Rumors: What return are the Canucks looking for? Can the Bo Horvat relationship be fixed?

What the Canucks are looking to get back

TSN: Darren Dreger was asked what the Vancouver Canucks are looking for in a Bo Horvat trade. The Canucks are looking for salary cap space. They’d also like to add a young center and a young, right-handed defenseman.

“So those are the three specific Vancouver Canucks needs. Maybe you get one or two of those things in moving out Brock Boeser, or you get it all when you’re applying, Brock Boeser and Bo Horvat and throw Tyler Myers into the equation if they’re successful in unloading him.

What’s interesting about Bo Horvat is there’s no timeline on this. If the right deal surfaces, that trade could happen in the very near future – after the holiday roster freeze (midnight, local time, on Dec. 19 until midnight, local time, on Dec. 27). Or, James, (it) could drift right to March 3, which would put a smile on your face.”

The Canucks and Bo Horvat’s relationship be fixed?

Donnie & Dhali: John Shannon on if the Vancouver Canucks and Bo Horvat’s camp can repair their relationship after contract talks and the reports that came out this week.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Rick Dhaliwal: “John, the big story in Vancouver this week, Bo Horvat, obviously rejected the Canucks offer. So, where do we go from now? How do you see this playing out John.”

Shannon: “Well, I think the relationship is. The question I asked a lot of people is, is the relationship reputable? Can it be fixed? I’m getting a lot more negative stories about it being fixed than positive ones.

I think there is an expectation now that he will be moved. Whether it’s now or at the deadline when it becomes much easier to acquire him because of cap space. You have to think now after all these discussions and everything that happened this week, that Bo is on his last journey as a Vancouver Canucks.

Which is sad for me. I thought he was a good hockey player in Vancouver and a good captain. But there’s obviously a disagreement of what his value is, and in essence, they’re saying that if we’re going to invent this team again, and I say they, Canuck management, they’re going to invent this team again, it will probably be without Bo Horvat.”