NHL Rumors: What to do with Andrei Kuzmenko?

Update: Andrei Kuzmenko signs a two-year bridge deal with a $5.5 million cap hit.

Sekeres and Price: Jeff Paterson on what to do with Andrei Kuzmenko.

Paterson: “It’s not what I expected when I knew that he had agreed to come and play for the Canucks. I was expecting some play making, I saw the shot at training camp and thought this guys going to score some goals from distance. But it’s remarkable the number the of, and I say tap-ins, but again it makes it sound like he’s not doing his part in all of that.

So, it is fascinating guys. I go back and forth on what do with this guy. I guess in my mind right now, I would dangle. I would dangle him and ask for a first-rounder and if there’s a team that’s willing to jump, then I think you have no choice but… If you can get a first-round pick in a deep draft, a second first-rounder for a guy that’s played 40 games for you, I think you have to move off him.

But there’s also the broader picture of what is the vision they’re going to sell to Elias Pettersson? They strip this thing down and he needs somebody to play with and somebody that compliments his game. Kuzmenko has done all of that and it sounds like they built a friendship on and off the ice as well.

It’s fascinating to me because one hand, you might be able to rook somebody for a first-round pick in a good draft, and yet at the same time you got to come up with some kind of plan to convince your best player to buy in and be here long-term.

And so that’s why I say I go back and forth on this all the time.

