NHL Rumors: What would it take for the Dallas Stars to sign Jason Robertson long-term?

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts Podcast on Thursday on Dallas Stars restricted free agent forward Jason Robertson.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“I think for Kyrou pushed Robertson’s number higher. I like if Kyrou is worth . Ya, well I mean, that’s the thing. You know how I feel. You have a good young player, you sign him for as long as you can because the price is only going to go up.

Now, it’s interesting. I had someone from a team tell me, and another person backed this up, that when it comes to the cap, I think the players association and some of the agents are hopeful it will be a million this year and then it will go up. Some of the teams tell me they are hearing it’s going to be a million this year, then the cap will go up another million next year, and then we’ll get a bump.

So we’ll see what turns out. What that says to me, is at some point the league and the players are going to have a conversation about this, about what they are going to do.

But I think Dallas could do a long-term deal now. With their cap space, especially depending on what they do with Khudobin, but the problem is that, eight times eight, I don’t think is going to do it Jason Robertson anymore.

So to me, it still makes more sense with the bridge. I’m not convinced at this point in time that Dallas is going to have the ability to do a long-term with him. And I’ll be honest, if I was Robertson, I’d probably bet on myself.

Now, if Dallas comes in at eight times nine for argument’s sake, then you probably have to say yes. I’m not to say that eight times eight is poor money or anything like that, but I just think maybe he’s been priced out of that range because of some of the deals that have been signed.”