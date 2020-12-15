NHL Rumors: When Will Travis Green Get His Contract Extension From The Vancouver Canucks

Sportsnet: Dan Murphy and Satiar Shah on if Vancouver Canucks head coach Travis Green will get a contract extension before or after January 13th.

** NHLrumors.com transcription

Murphy:

“I am going to say, before. Green, let’s not forget has a contract for this year. We know the owners are cash strapped. We know they don’t want to take on money this season. This is not for this season. This is for next season, and if in fact, we do get fans back in the stands for next season, cash won’t be as big of a problem. I think this is something they are going to want to get done before it’s a headache. So I will say he has a deal before the 13th.”

Shah:

“I’ll say after, so over the 13th. See, I’m doing all the overs today Murph. But, the reason for it is, perhaps it’s a technicality cause we’re not quite sure if the season will begin on January 13th. The other part about this is, they’ve been driving a pretty hard bargain these negotiations. Not that it’s gotten with any animosity on either side, it’s not at that point. But it’s also one thing you know that Travis wants his worth, and for Travis to be in his best position to get what he believes he’s worth, you need a deadline. You need to put some pressure on the organization and for that to happen the game has to be close to being played, or maybe the first game or two of the season comes and goes. So I will say after January 13th.