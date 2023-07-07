NHL Rumors: Where things are at for an Erik Karlsson trade

NHL Tonight: Elliotte Friedman on where things are at for Erik Karlsson and a potential trade to possibly the Carolina Hurricanes and Pittsburgh Penguins.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Jamison Coyle: “You’ve mentioned the San Jose Sharks a number of times here. Speaking of hurdles to get over, it seems like it might be the biggest hurdle is dealing a guy like Erik Karlsson.

We thought it might happen surrounding the trade deadline. It didn’t go down. So then it felt like, okay, it could happen around the draft. It hasn’t gone down.

Where are we at as far as Erik Karlsson and maybe a new suitor for him?”

Friedman: “Well, I think Carolina and Pittsburgh. There could be other teams there, but if there are, I haven’t heard them. I suspect Florida at one time, I’m just not sure they can actually do it.

But I think Carolina and Pittsburgh are both interested. I think Pittsburgh, it’s harder cause Carolina has more cap room. But I think the battle of finding that sweet spot between the salary retention and the trade that gets made.

I do think at some point in time this is going to happen Jamison. I think it’s likely going to be one of those two teams. But again, like, San Jose they want the sweet spot of, the more they take of retention, that better package they want. So, it’s tricky.

Pittsburgh would need a third team to do it. Carolina doesn’t necessarily. But it’s a tricky, complicated deal. But they’re working away at it and I do think it will happen at some time.