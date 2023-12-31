NHL Rumors: Which teams need to acquire a goaltender the most?

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman, Nick Kypreos, and Justin Bourne when asked which team is more desperate to acquire a goaltender this season.

David Amber: “Which team most desperately needs to trade for goalie? We’ll start with our insider, Elliotte, what do you have?

Friedman: “In New Jersey, I just think there’s so much after last season. You know, they won a round. They’ve, they’ve made themselves, they’ve got a lot of talent. I think there’s a lot of pressure to keep moving forward. I see them as the team that most needs to do.”

Kypreos: “I’ll say the Buffalo Sabres, and I think Levi’s guys still a chance to be a great goaltender but at the age of 22, it’s way too early. I think they need to bring someone in with some, some veteran presence and have him as a one-two punch here for the next few years.

Bourne: “If you look at the teams that win Stanley Cups, they have great D cores and that’s been consistent lately. Carolina’s that group to me. (Pyotr) Kochetkov, hasn’t been the guy for them. (Antti) Raanta hasn’t found it. Freddie Anderson hasn’t found it. Their team save percentage is either last or second last in the NHL. To me, this is a legitimate cup contender who just can’t find it because of their goaltending right now.

Friedman: “I hope they’re all watching that in their hotel room tonight.”

Amber: “What about the Edmonton Oilers? My goodness, I thought one of you guys we would say Edmonton. A lot of teams in need of a goaltender.