NHL Rumors: Who Could Stay and Who Could be on the Move this Offseason

Who could stay and who could be on the move this offseason

Dan Rosen of NHL.com: (mailbag) From a list of players, who will and who won’t be back with their current team.

Yes: Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, Alex DeBrincat, Filip Forsberg, Mackenzie Blackwood, and Jakob Chychrun

No: J.T. Miller, Brock Boeser, Ryan Strome, John Klingberg, and Vladimir Tarasenko.

Toews and Kane will be back unless they ask the Chicago Blackhawks for a trade.

If the Nashville Predators didn’t think they couldn’t re-sign Forsberg, they would have traded him at the deadline.

The Arizona Coyotes have seven picks in the first two rounds and should be looking to move some of them and not Chychrun. He’s 24-year old, under contract for three more years, and should be part of their rebuild.

The Vancouver Canucks signing Miller to a long-term extension when he’ll be 30-years when the contract kicks in isn’t ideal. Boeser is two years away from unrestricted free agency and should generate plenty of interest.

Tarasenko has a year left at $7.5 million and there hasn’t been any word that he’s rescinded his trade request.

It’s unlikely the Detroit Red Wings trade their 25-year old captain, Dylan Larkin, this offseason. He could be in line for a contract extension this offseason. Larkin, Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond may be their only untouchables.

Could Jake DeBrusk remain with the Bruins beyond this season?

Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic: The Boston Bruins signed Jake DeBrusk to a two-year contract extension before the NHL trade deadline to possibly make him more appealing to teams who were worried about his qualifying offer. There appears to still be the trade request.

DeBrusk though is third on the team in goals with 21, and it may appear that he could be with the team when the 2022-23 season gets underway. The Bruins may not have any motivation to trade the winger at this time.

The price to acquire DeBrusk may be higher this offseason than it was at the deadline. Someone would have to step up.

