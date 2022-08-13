NHL Rumors: Who Will the Vegas Golden Knights Turn to in Net This Season?

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports

Jim Matheson: Would have to assume that the Vegas Golden Knights have called the San Jose Sharks about goaltender James Reimer.

James Nichols: The Golden Knights were interested in New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov back at the trade deadline.

Vegas doesn’t appear to be on Varlamov’s no-trade list as far as knows.

Have a hunch that Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello is interested in breaking up the Varlamov-Ilya Sorokin tandem at this point.

Saad Yousuf: Not sure if the Golden Knights would be interested in a Dallas Stars goaltender who is getting older, skills are diminishing, has struggled that past few years and carries a $3.33 million salary cap hit. The Stars should be trying to trade Anton Khudobin.

Saad Yousuf: Khudobin obviously isn’t replacing Lehner but if the Golden Knights believe that Logan Thompson could run short-term with the 1 or 1A, Khudobin could be an adequate backup for them. He’s good in the locker room.

Jesse Granger of The Athletic: The Vegas Golden Knights will be looking for another goaltender now that Robin Lehner will be out for the season.

Free Agent options – Braden Holtby, and Cory Schneider. Filip Larsson isn’t much of an upgrade if at all over their current goalies.

Trade option – New York Islanders Semyon Varlamov has a year left on his deal at a $5 million cap hit.

Offer Sheet – Dallas Stars Jake Oettinger. It’s the least likely of the above options but it’s an option. The Golden Knights don’t have their second-round pick so they’d need to offer between $4,201,489 and $6,302,230, which would cost a first- and a third-round pick. Lehner is under contract for three more years and the Stars would likely match.