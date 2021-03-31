NHL Rumors: Why Did The Philadelphia Flyers Put Shayne Gostisbehere on Waivers?

Philadelphia Flyers: The Philadelphia Flyers have placed defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere on waivers.

David Dwork: Gostisbehere’s contract was front-loaded. He has two years left at a $4.5 million salary cap hit but is owned salaries of $3.25 million.

Cap Friendly: “Any club that is potentially interested in claiming Shayne Gostisbehere off waivers at noon tomorrow, would require at least $1,525,000 in projected cap space, OR $4,500,000 in available Salary Pool relief for those clubs that are currently in LTIR.”

Sam Carchidi: The point of putting Gostisbehere on waivers was to free up salary cap space for a major deal.

Jordan Hall: Flyers coach Alain Vigneault on Gostisbehere being on waivers: “We do believe that he’s going to clear waivers.”

Charlie O’Connor: Vigneault on waiving Gostisbehere: “It just gives us a little bit more flexibility in terms of personnel in terms of the 23-man roster. Could put him on the taxi squad given the lineups.”

Bill Meltzer: “If 23-man roster flexibility were the sole consideration, Gustafsson would be the more logical waiver candidate. Due to remaining term on Ghost’s contract, he may go unclaimed (AV seems to think that will be the case).”

Bill Meltzer : “Waiving Ghost — who has been in org since 2012– has more impact on the locker room than waiving Gus (essentially a one-year hired hand) would have. Maybe that was a consideration, too.”

Bill Meltzer: "I don't know if the Flyers will be buyers, sellers or a combo. It's also quite possible that Ghost (if he clears) stays in the NHL lineup. I do think if there's been trade interest, that and not waivers would have been the route the Flyers went."

Jordan Hall of NBC Sports: Gostisbehere could remain with the Flyers if he clears waivers or he could be sent to the AHL. It’s possible that he could get claimed.

Does Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher have something on the go and needs to clear up salary cap space?

Would a team be willing to take on $4.5 million for two more years without sending money back.

“It’s a flat-cap era and most teams are not looking to take on any money or any term right now,” Fletcher said last week. “To add a player with dollars, you have to subtract the same amount. Those types of trades are a little bit more difficult to make.”

Charlie Coyle of The Athletic: If not claimed, having Gostisbehere in the AHL or on their taxi squad would remove $1.075 million in pro-rated cap space each day he’s not on the roster. The move was to gain cap flexibility.

The Flyers tried last offseason to move Gostisbehere and didn’t find any takers. The Flyers would have had to throw in a prospect or pick to make it happen and they didn’t want to do that.

Not many teams are even in a position right now to be able to take on his cap hit.

Gostisbehere has played better this season and replacing him with either Erik Gustafsson or Nate Prosser doesn’t make them any better. If claimed they do clear out his $4.5 million cap hit for another two seasons.

Why not waive someone else? Robert Hagg is hurt. Prosser is already on the taxi squad. Gustafsson is pending UFA and could get claimed. Gostisbehere is a better player than Gustafsson. They might be able to trade the pending UFA Gustafsson for a late-round pick.

GM Chuck Fletcher is talking to teams about potential trades. They could gain some flexibility but it doesn’t guarantee a blockbuster is coming.

