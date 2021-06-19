NHL Rumors: Wild and Kaprizov … Maple Leafs, Hyman, and Hamilton

Kaprizov wants short-term, Wild offering long-term

Kevin Weekes: Contract talks between the Minnesota Wild and restricted free agent Kirill Kaprizov have gone cold.

It’s believed that CSKA is interested in signing Kaprizov.

Michael Russo: Kirill Kaprizov’s agent and the Wild have said that Kaprizov is at a friend’s wedding in Moscow that the Kaprizov’s camp let the Wild know that he was heading to Russia.

Signing with CSKA is his only other option aside from signing with the Wild. The Wild will off him a lot of money to stay in the NHL. Can expect rumors of him signing with CSKA to be around until he signs a deal with the Wild.

Michael Russo: As for the contract negotiations with the Wild, Kaprizov is looking for a short-term deal so far. The Wild have offered him a long-term deal. It is going to be a tough negotiation.

Signing in Russia will be used as leverage.

A Leafs – Hyman split

@Account4Hockey: Elliotte Friedman on Sportsnet 590 on Toronto Maple Leafs pending UFA forward Zach Hyman.

“It’s pretty clear to me that this is going to be an enormous challenge to bring (Hyman) back.

Never like to say any outcome is certain but… Hyman and the Maple Leafs are preparing for the eventuality this is not going to work out.”

Hamilton interested in the Maple Leafs?

@Account4Hockey: (thread) Elliott Friedman on Sportsnet 590 on pending UFA Dougie Hamilton and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“Some people have told me that yes (Hamilton) would be interested in playing in Toronto because obviously, he has a hometown connection here. I’ve had people say to me that, who know Hamilton or who have been around Hamilton, they’re not convinced this is the best place for him.”

The interesting thing about that is that if Hamilton were to hear that, he’s got the kind of personality which I kind of admire a little bit, to say ‘Well screw that. I’m going to prove you wrong’ and maybe that would be a good thing for Toronto.

But I have had some people who’ve played with him say they’re not convinced it’s the best place for him but maybe we find out. And B I find it hard to believe that Toronto on some level isn’t figuring out exactly how to do this.”