NHL Rumors: Wild, Leafs, RFAs, Flyers, Rangers, and Bruins

The Minnesota Wild are likely done

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin on Monday on if they’re finished: “Don’t always take my word for it, but I mean, I think we’re done. But I’m not sure if we’re done. So we’ll see how the summer continues to play out.”

GM Brad Treliving on Ryan O’Reilly not want to re-sign with the Leafs

Lance Hornby: Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving on the Ryan O’Reilly rumors that he didn’t want to return to the Leafs because the room was bad: “We had a pretty good idea which players would move on. I had a really good talk with Ryan. He loved playing here, loved our players, loved the room. But sometimes when you’re from this area, there’s a lot more to it.”

The status of some RFAs

David Pagnotta: Earlier this week on some restricted free agents.

Contract talks are positive between the Philadelphia Flyers and Morgan Frost.

The Dallas Stars and Ty Dellandrea have just started talks.

Montreal Canadiens and Alex Newhook haven’t started talks yet.

The Flyers should get decent value for Marc Staal at the deadline

Adam Kimelman: Philadelphia Flyers GM Daniel Briere said that newly signed defenseman Marc Staal doesn’t have any trade protection: “If he feels that he has enough in the tank and we’re not making the playoffs, he would like to go somewhere else to make another Cup run, we will try to accommodate him.”

Charlie O’Connor: Unless he really has a down year in Philadelphia, can definitely see Marc Staal bringing back a decent return at the trade deadline.

Teams know that he played in the Florida Panthers top-four last year in their Stanley Cup run.

The Rangers in a holding pattern and the Bruins may have a move left

NHL Watcher: Ray Ferraro on the R&DP: “The Rangers and Bruins are in a little bit, I think, of a holding pattern for a year until the cap goes up ’til they can breathe a little bit. The Rangers have to re-sign K’Andre Miller and Alexis Lafrenière to whatever they are going to sign them to..”

“..bridge deal, long deals, whatever it is, but that’s where all of their money gets eaten up. I do think Boston has a move left in them though, more of a trade than something else. I don’t seem them going into next season with Zacha, Frederic & Coyle as their top 3 C’s”