NHL Rumors: Will Jake Evans be on the Move from the Montreal Canadiens?

Canadiens Forward Jake Evans Will Garnish Trade Interest

It is still early in the season, however; teams still have to do their due diligence when it comes to finding trade targets and potential fits later at the trade deadline. One of the players garnering interest from teams around the NHL is Montreal Canadiens forward Jake Evans.

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period was on TSN Montreal Radio on Monday and was asked about the level of interest Montreal Canadiens forward Jake Evans is garnering around the NHL early into the season.

Host: “In conversation with Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period here on Campbell versus Gallo. Let’s just say it’s not October 28th. Let’s say it’s February 28th today. How many teams are calling can’t use about Jake Evans?”

Dave Pagnotta: “Probably a good chunk. I mentioned one team looking to bolster the bottom six is LA. That wouldn’t surprise me. I think a lot of other teams would want to get their hands on a player of his caliber, who we saw during the playoffs when the Canadiens went on that run to lose out to Tampa in the Cup Final.

What he brings to the table? I think he’s what, 28 now, 27-28 like the energy that he brings is coveted by a lot of teams. Now for me, I think it’s a combination of Jake Evans and David Savard, in terms of the two guys that are going to generate the most attention by the end of February, if not sooner.

But certainly Evans and I was going to say because of this, not exclusively because of his $1.7 million cap hit, that’s definitely attractive. Even Savard has it has a pretty nice cap hit as well for what he brings to the table at a 3.5 clip. So I think both of these guys, quite frankly, are going to draw a lot of interest, and Canadiens have another opportunity to cash in on a decent return for either of these guys.”