NHL Rumors: Will Offer Sheets be Popular this Offseason? Will the Devils be Consider them?

Will there be more offer sheets coming this offseason with the rising salary cap and the Blues success last year?

Michael Russo and Chris Johnston of The Athletic: Everyone’s well aware of the St. Louis Blues successful offer sheeting of Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg last offseason.

New Jersey Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald said that offer sheets were smart and that they were “probably and eye opener.” Some think there will be more attempts going forward, including agent Allan Walsh.

“Doug Armstrong comes in last year, does two on the same day and says, ‘F— it, I’m trying to make my team better and this is a tool available to me. When he did that, if you’re talking to GMs like I am, there has been a notable change in the way that offer sheets have been perceived.

Fast forward to this offseason — this coming offseason will be known as ‘the summer of offer sheets.’ It will be.”

The salary cap his projected to go to $95.5 million next year, then $104 million and then $113.5 million.

Walsh added that it’s not a great unrestricted free agent market.

“And would you rather devote $6, $7, $8 million to a 31-year-old where you have to attach term to that deal? Or would you rather throw that money at a 23- or 24-year-old and have a guy that, if you’re successful, you’re getting him for the prime of his career? That’s what will drive (the increase in offer sheets).”

There is a large group of RFAs that offer sheet eligible, which includes the likes of Marco Rossi (Wild), Matthew Knies (Maple Leafs), Evan Bouchard (Oilers), K’Andre Miller (Rangers), Will Cuylle (Rangers), Noah Dobson (Islanders), Alexander Romanov (Islanders), JJ Peterka (Sabres) and Bowen Byram (Sabres).

Peterka could be a target and there will be plenty of trade interest if he’s not extended. Walsh is his agent and wouldn’t comment.

GMs were asked at the last GM Meetings if they think they will become more common, and it was met with some uncertainty. Yes, the cap his rising, but teams are also in better positions to match the offers. GM Jim Nill said you’d have to offer more, which could throw future deals off. GM Doug Armstrong thinks you’ll be less likely to get the player.

Could the New Jesrey Devils consider offer sheeting someone?

James Nichols of NJ Hockey Now: Could the New Jersey Devils decide to dip into the offer sheet pool this offseason to help bolster their forward group?

The pending UFA group includes Brock Boeser, Nikolaj Ehlers and Brad Marchand.

Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald to The Athletic when talking about offer sheets.

“You’re betting on the upside and future with restricted free agents versus you’re betting on the past with unrestricted free agents.”

Potential Devils offer sheet targets

Fabian Zetterlund – Ottawa Senators – Could be a nice complimentary scorer in their top-six. Things haven’t been going well for Zetterlund since the Senators acquired him from the Sharks. He’s projected at $3.82 million on a two-year deal. A $4 million offer would only cost a 2026 second-round pick.

Kaapo Kakko – Seattle Kraken – He’s found new life in Seattle with 10 goals and 27 points in 43 games since the trade. He’s projected at $3.79 million on a two-year deal.

Gabriel Vilardi – Winnipeg Jets – Compensation and salary costs would be higher. Projections have him at $6.57 million for four years. That’s getting into the first, second, and third territory.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.