NHL Rumors: Will Subban Get Interest? The Deadline Will Be Tricky To Navigate For Many
Will someone be interested in P.K. Subban? Will be tricky for teams to navigate the trade deadline this year.
Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
Will someone be interested in Subban?

Larry Brooks of the NY Post: New Jersey Devils right-handed defenseman P.K. Subban has a year left on his contract at $9 million. If the Devils were to retain half his salary, there might be a contender interested. He’s having a decent season so far.

Will be tricky for teams to navigate the trade deadline this year

Dan Rosen of NHL.com: The Tampa Bay Lightning are one of many teams who don’t have a lot of salary cap space to work with at the trade deadline. Lightning GM Julien BriseBois:

“That supply and demand equation, I don’t know what it looks like right now. I know a lot of teams are in the same situation we’re in where they literally have no cap space or very, very little, not enough to add a player without subtracting. At the same time, the schedule matrix and the divisional format, there’s a lot more four-point games. The teams on the bubble, I don’t know what’s ultimately going to guide their decisions. Are they going to add or try to sell? Will there be more teams standing pat? I don’t know. It’ll be interesting to find out.”

The cost to acquire a rental player appears to still be high, maybe a high draft pick and prospect for the likes of Taylor Hall, Eric Staal, Kyle Palmieri and Ryan Getzlaf. Nashville Predators Mattias Ekholm and Filip Forsberg have a year left and would cost more.

Adding a player at the deadline that has term left on his deal is a little more complex this year according to Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas.

“Usually you’d put a premium on getting a player that has future years, but it’s a little bit more complex this year knowing the cap is very likely going to be at $81.5 million. Anything that is taken from next year’s allotment, it impacts a number of things.”

New York Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello looking for scoring help but won’t mortgage the future.

“If we have the opportunity to get a scorer, we certainly will do that without sacrificing what is coming for the future.”

 