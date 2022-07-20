NHL Rumors: Will the Calgary Flames Have to Trade Matthew Tkachuk?
Up next
Author

Brandon Kiley:  Eric Francis on 101 ESPN St. Louis: “The Calgary Flames have done this to buy more time (with Matthew Tkachuk). It’s pretty clear to me that the two are parting ways… I do believe this will be wrapped up within the week.”

Brandon Kiley: Eric Francis on 101 ESPN St. Louis: “(The Flames) are looking for a young, cornerstone building player and (Jordan) Kyrou would fit the bill of that.”

Media thoughts on the idea of the Flames possibly trading Tkachuk

Ryan Pike: “*IF* you’re trading Matthew Tkachuk, the return needs to be at least two (ideally all three) of a 2023 first-rounder, a good roster player and a good prospect. (I would accept the equivalent of 2023 1st, Dillon Dube and Jakob Pelletier.)”

  • Ryan Pike: “2023 is important to me. Scouts I chat with regularly RAVE about the quality of the class. Having additional kicks at the can early would be hugely beneficial.”

Pat Steinberg: “The more you dive into Calgary’s decision to take Matthew Tkachuk to arbitration, it’s clear this is a move to buy time. Either to sign him long-term or to make a trade. Knowing how rarely this happens with players of Tkachuk’s calibre, a trade seems likely.”

Pat Steinberg: “It’s a tough spot for Calgary to be in. GM Brad Treliving has said publicly the team has put a large offer on the table. But if Tkachuk isn’t interested in signing long-term in Calgary, the team really has no choice but to move him this summer and maximize his value. ”

James Nichols: The size of Matthew Tkachuk trade.

Me: “What’s a fair offer for Tkachuk?”

#isles beat writer: “Upon agreement of an extension? 2 1sts, Wahlstrom, Beauvillier, Raty.”

Me: “Yep thought the same exact thing.”

Him: “That still might not be the best offer lol”

Daniel Friedman: “Trading Barzal for Tkachuk would be a bad move for the Islanders because it would immediately create a new problem (no No. 1. center) despite fixing another (scoring winger). It’s not because they wouldn’t be getting the better player. They absolutely would be.”

Andy Strickland: “I say we just sit back and let the Matthew Tkachuk situation with Calgary play out. Whatever happens, happens.”

  • Tim Peel: “I agree with my buddy Strick. A lot of moving parts and a lot of emotions involved by both @StLouisBlues and  @NHLFlames fans. Matthew will do what he feels is best for himself and his career.”

 