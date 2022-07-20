NHL Rumors: Will the Calgary Flames Have to Trade Matthew Tkachuk?

Brandon Kiley: Eric Francis on 101 ESPN St. Louis: “The Calgary Flames have done this to buy more time (with Matthew Tkachuk). It’s pretty clear to me that the two are parting ways… I do believe this will be wrapped up within the week.”

Brandon Kiley: Eric Francis on 101 ESPN St. Louis: “(The Flames) are looking for a young, cornerstone building player and (Jordan) Kyrou would fit the bill of that.”

Media thoughts on the idea of the Flames possibly trading Tkachuk

Ryan Pike: “*IF* you’re trading Matthew Tkachuk, the return needs to be at least two (ideally all three) of a 2023 first-rounder, a good roster player and a good prospect. (I would accept the equivalent of 2023 1st, Dillon Dube and Jakob Pelletier.)”

Ryan Pike: “2023 is important to me. Scouts I chat with regularly RAVE about the quality of the class. Having additional kicks at the can early would be hugely beneficial.”

Pat Steinberg: “The more you dive into Calgary’s decision to take Matthew Tkachuk to arbitration, it’s clear this is a move to buy time. Either to sign him long-term or to make a trade. Knowing how rarely this happens with players of Tkachuk’s calibre, a trade seems likely.”

Pat Steinberg: “It’s a tough spot for Calgary to be in. GM Brad Treliving has said publicly the team has put a large offer on the table. But if Tkachuk isn’t interested in signing long-term in Calgary, the team really has no choice but to move him this summer and maximize his value. ”

James Nichols: The size of Matthew Tkachuk trade.

Me: “What’s a fair offer for Tkachuk?”

#isles beat writer: “Upon agreement of an extension? 2 1sts, Wahlstrom, Beauvillier, Raty.”

Me: “Yep thought the same exact thing.”

Him: “That still might not be the best offer lol”

Daniel Friedman: “Trading Barzal for Tkachuk would be a bad move for the Islanders because it would immediately create a new problem (no No. 1. center) despite fixing another (scoring winger). It’s not because they wouldn’t be getting the better player. They absolutely would be.”

Andy Strickland: “I say we just sit back and let the Matthew Tkachuk situation with Calgary play out. Whatever happens, happens.”

Tim Peel: “ I agree with my buddy Strick. A lot of moving parts and a lot of emotions involved by both @StLouisBlues and @NHLFlames fans. Matthew will do what he feels is best for himself and his career.”

Matthew Tkachuk is one of the best wingers, if not players, in the NHL. Period. If Calgary really trades him, things can go south quite fast there. Whoever gets him, wow. It is not often that player of this caliber at this age is available. pic.twitter.com/1icZZiCMTR — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) July 19, 2022