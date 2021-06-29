NHL Rumors: Will The Edmonton Oilers Go After Ekman-Larsson? Other Potential Targets

David Staples of the Edmonton Journal: Elliotte Friedman and Bob Stauffer speculating if the Edmonton Oilers and Oliver Ekman-Larsson.

Stauffer says that Ekman-Larsson’s value is down and the Oilers would have to move money back. The Arizona Coyotes are looking for picks and prospects.

Friedman says that many people believe “that Ekman-Larsson would benefit from a fresh start” and that “I’m sure you guys have kicked tires around that one again.”

Stauffer on the idea of potentially having two $8 million left-handed defensemen in OEL and Darnell Nurse.

“I’m sure the coaching staff would love it. Because they have got history with Ekman-Larsson. Both Tippett and Playfair have had him before. Edmonton is most likely going to have to replace Oscar Klefbom. But, again, they’re going to have to pay Darnell Nurse long term.”

Friedman wonders if they could work out a deal with the Coyotes retaining salary so the Oilers wouldn’t be on the hook for the full amount.

Staples doesn’t think Ekman-Larsson will end up in Edmonton and that Coyotes would want to retain 50 percent of his salary.

Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Oilers: The Edmonton Oilers could have $5.5 to $6 million in extra salary cap space to work with this offseason if they are not able to re-sign Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

If they hit the open market, Gabriel Landeskog will be too pricey. Zach Hyman and Brandon Saad would be cheaper than Landeskog. St. Louis Blues Jaden Schwartz may be the cheapest of the group.

The 29-year old could be looking for deal in the $5 to $5.5 million range depending on the length of term given. Holland may want to offer four years.

The Blues want him back, but Schwartz may eye a return to Western Canada – born in Saskatchewan.

There not a chance that pending UFA Ryan Getzlaf ends up in Edmonton. He’s not leaving the California area for a year or two.

The Oilers may be looking for a left-handed defenseman given Oscar Klefbom’s shoulder. Dallas Stars defenseman Jamie Oleksiak could get over $4 million in free agency and would be worth it.

The Oilers were one of about six teams that has checked in on Florida Panthers pending UFA goaltender Chris Driedger. He might make sense for the Oilers if they can find a trade partner for Mikko Koskinen.

Could the Oilers look at Montreal Canadiens left winger Tomas Tatar? They could slot about $3.5 million for a second-line winger. Blake Coleman will cost much and Mattias Janmark is better suited for the third-line.