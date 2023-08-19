NHL Rumors: Will the Winnipeg Jets Make Any More Moves Before the Start of Training Camp?

NHL Network: David Pagnotta on the Winnipeg Jets and if they have any more moves they could make before the start of training camp next month.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Jamie Hersch: “What should we expect from them the rest of this offseason?”

Pagnotta: “Well, yeah, you know, their general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff still open to potentially moving out a couple other star players. And Rupper just mentioned them. You have Mark Scheifele, you have Connor Hellebuyck as two guys on expiring deals that are attractive pieces to a number of different teams that are out there.

Connor Hellebuyck made it know, maybe semi on purpose, semi accidental, that he’s looking for a big ticket contract on his next deal, $9 million-plus. Whether it’s a short-term, two, three year fit or it’s a full seven, eight-year term, he’s looking for big money regardless of what type of years you’re looking at.

So for this particular player, that kind of scared off a few teams around draft time when they were engaged in those trade discussions.

As we get closer to the season, training camp starting in several weeks, we’ll see what teams look at their goaltending and see if they want to make any changes, modifications or revisit those conversations.

Mark Scheifele is going to be another guy to look at this, for teams to look at, at the center position. He has a 10-team no-trade list as part of contract. Hellebuyck by the way, no trade protection.

But Scheifele is a player with a little bit of control. He’s making just over $6 million in the final year of his deal.

These are two players that they are willing to listen on still and as we get past Labour Day, going into September and close to training camps, I wouldn’t be surprised to see some of those discussions revamp in the next few weeks.”