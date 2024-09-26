NHL Rumors: Will There be More Offer Sheets, and What Will Mikko Rantanen Make?

Could offers sheets become a bigger thing next offseason?

Daily Faceoff: Frank Seravalli on if offer sheets could become more popular next offseason after the St. Louis Blues were successful in landing Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway.

“Forever you’ve heard GM say in the NHL, ‘Oh, offer sheets, they’re not successful. Look at the list of players who have gotten them that ultimately ended up changing hands.’

That theory is out the window now, and another reason is because, I can tell you this from talking to a number of GMs around the league, their owner watched what happened, and have been up their ass since then, saying, ‘Wait, this team got two young players without having to give up much, and made another team worse. Why haven’t we been doing this more?’

So there’s been a refrain from fans over the last 10-plus years that says, oh, owners don’t like hurting each other. That they, like everyone likes to play nice in the sandbox, I would revise that to say, that the reason we haven’t seen more offer sheets is because GMs like to play nice in the sandbox.”

How high will Mikko Rantanen‘s next contract go?

Daily Faceoff: Frank Seravalli and Jason Gregor when asked what they think Mikko Rantanen’s next contract could look like.

Tyler Yaremchuk: “(Mikko Rantanen’s) AAV will be blank, Frank?”

Seravalli: “It’s going to be very, very expensive. I say Mikko Rantanen’s next AAV starts with a 12.”

Gregor: “I like Rantanen. Big, strong. I was going to say 12.5 is what he gets.”

Yaremchuk: “Just a hair under (Nathan) McKinnon. I can see that. I think it’s a lock that he ends up in the top five for AAVs, which I know will be moving down once (Leon) Draisaitl’s deal kicks in next year. But right now, Elias Pettersson is fifth at $11.6 (million). I think Rantanen should be higher than that.”