NHL Rumors: William Nylander at Center and His Contract Situation

TSN: Chris Johnston when asked about the Toronto Maple Leafs starting William Nylander at center for the start of training camp and why Nylander’s contract situation isn’t feeling like a distraction at the start of camp.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Mark Masters: “Chris, William Nylander doesn’t have a new contract but he does have a new position. He’ll start training camp center. Why are the Leafs doing this?”

Johnston: “It’s all about depth. I think that if you look at the roster at this point in time, maybe a little light down the middle. And, you know, John Tavares is getting a little up there and age and Leafs have the main pieces still in place. The same chess pieces on the board at forward but things change over time.

And I think it’s kind of an intriguing time for them to try this given, a) William Nylander needs a new contract. I think it’s an opportunity for him to prove maybe a degree of value if he can last as a center.

But b) it sounds like it came from Brad Treliving, the new general manager of the Leafs suggested this cause it seems in the past Sheldon Keefe would try it from time to time, maybe forced into it by injuries but was never that married to the idea of Nylander as a center.

But this time around it sounds like it’s going to get a long run. I’m hearing that he’s gonna start with Calle Jarnkrok on one wing, Max Domi. So that looks to me, maybe it’s like a second-line type situation.

And look, it’s a long season, it’s a long training camp. We’ll see where things end up but at least to begin, the fact that if Nylander goes to center, I think if it works, really changes the dynamic of the Leafs forward group.”

Mark Masters: “So Nylander starting his contract year and oftentimes when a star player enters his contract year you worry about it becoming a distraction, but it did not really feel like a distraction, at least for day one.”

Johnston: “Almost a non-story. Kind of strange I would say for how these things go. I remember a couple years ago Morgan Rielly came to camp without a contract, similar situation. Felt like a bigger deal, far more sort of pointed questions about that. Even last year with Auston Matthews who was two years out from when he could have an extension, you know, start and take place. There was a lot more sort of focus on that.

But it didn’t end up being the way it went here on the opening day. There’s still a chance. William Nylander didn’t speak to reporters yet. He’ll probably do that on Thursday.

So, this is not a storiline that is disappearing entirely. I think part of this is probably driven by the fact that, you know, from my understanding there is really has not been a whole lot of contract talk, going really back to the start of the summer. And as a results of that I think both sides are kind of comfortable with where they’re at.

The Leafs of course would love to have Nylander signed as soon as they can. Brad Treliving again calling it a priority to get him signed. But now there’s some time, maybe face-to-face meetings.

Treliving was quite, I would say complementary of Nylander, saying he’s really come to appreciate how hard he works, how much he cares. Certain things he maybe didn’t have the impression of when he was on the outside but now they’re inside the walls again together and I think both sides are comfortable with letting this one breathe a little bit and it’s probably going to take some time.”