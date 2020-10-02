NHL Rumors: Winnipeg Jets and more Chicago Blackhawks

Winnipeg Jets pursuing defensive upgrades

Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet: Kevin Cheveldayoff is in year ten of his tenure in Winnipeg. That seems hard to believe but true. However, a lot of the same defensive issues exist. Connor Hellebuyck will have a short shelf life if things remain status quo.

Losing Dustin Byfuglien hurt immensely but that was inevitable. Now Cheveldayoff must peruse what is out there. With the flat cap, the general manager is presented an opportunity that was not there before the pandemic.

The second line center issue is somewhat of a priority but defense is the bigger issue. Neal Pionk did improve unexpectedly and Josh Morrissey is a cornerstone on defense but injury issues did hamper him.

Cheveldayoff gets one shot at this it would appear.

Everyone will be pursuing Alex Pietrangelo so good luck there. It seems lesser-priced options are destined here. Dylan DeMelo can be brought back and Carson Soucy remains a possibility at least right now. Travis Hamonic could eat minutes but Winnipeg still would need someone that pushes the offensive needle a bit more.

Defense presents as the bigger problem as opposed to second-line center.

Briefly into the Chicago Blackhawks’ free agent plans

Scott Powers and Mark Lazerus of The Athletic: Chicago has several fronts to address and a big one is Corey Crawford. Right now, there is little news other than an increasing possibility that Crawford may just test free agency. Circling back is still likely for now. There is an ample list of free agents including Braden Holtby and even Henrik Lundqvist among several others. Chicago could stay within the organization but that appears unlikely for next season.

Reshaping the team on this short of a window is bold yet possible. However, it is looking like Chicago is taking a wait and see approach. That may change but Bowman is exploring trade options as opposed to a buyout currently.

With Chicago’s cupboard pretty bare, hitting on their draft picks may be more of a priority than usual. Simply, do not expect much from Chicago.