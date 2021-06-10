NHL Rumors: Winnipeg Jets, and the Boston Bruins

Jets pending free agents Stastny and Copp

Murat Ates: Winnipeg Jets pending UFA forward Paul Stastny: “I think, for me, whatever happens, I’ll take my time with it. I’m a little older, options are probably limited, but probably have an idea of what’s best for me, what’s best for my family.”

Stastny added that re-signing with the Jets is a possibility.

Ken Wiebe: Jets pending RFA forward Andrew Copp when asked if a long-term deal is going to be a priority for him this offseason: “I don’t think anything is off the table.”

Two years ago they went to salary arbitration and it won’t impact their contract negotiations at all.

Wasting their forwards prime years

Murat Ates of The Athletic: The Winnipeg Jets forwards have been in their primes and GM Kevin Cheveldayoff has wasted those years as he hasn’t been able to provide the team with ‘viable top-four’ defensemen.

The Jets have some young Dmen in Ville Heinola, Dylan Samberg and Logan Stanley, but haven’t been given a consistent, bigger role as Jets coaches Paul Maurice and Charlie Huddy have gone veterans over youth.

Keys to the offseason for the Boston Bruins

Emily Kaplan and Greg Wyshynski: Taking a look at some of the offseason questions the Boston Bruins are facing.

Decide on the futures of David Krejci and Tuukka Rask – Both Krejci and Rask are pending UFAs. The 34-year Rask said he’ll be assessing this offseason if he wants to continue playing. The 35-year old Krejci would have to take a pay cut from his $7.5 million if he wants to come back and if they want to bring him back.

New deals for Taylor Hall and Mike Reilly – Both fit in nicely after being acquired at that trade deadline. Reilly will be looking for a raise from his $1.5 million salary. Hall has been saying he’d like to sign with the Bruins ever since they acquired him.