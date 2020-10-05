NHL Rumors: Winnipeg Jets, and the Boston Bruins

What the Jets could look for if moving Laine

Scott Billeck: Not sure what the Winnipeg Jets would want from the Philadelphia Flyers in a Patrik Laine trade. For sure Ivan Provorov, and Shayne Gostisbehere would be a mistake.

Laine talks with the Columbus Blue Jackets should start with Pierre-Luc Dubois.

Talks with the Montreal Canadiens has to start with Nick Suzuki.

Scott Billeck: The Jets could target Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski. Alex Wennberg or Oliver Bjorkstrand would be possibilities as well. Some have suggested winter Josh Anderson.

Jets GM on filling holes, internal budget, and UFAs

Scott Billeck: Winnipeg Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff said they don’t have much sense of what other unrestricted free agents are looking with regards to salary.

Mike McIntyre: Cheveldayoff on trying to fill roster holes at center and defense though free agency and trades: “We’re actively looking and planning to be in both of those markets.”

Mike McIntyre: Cheveldayoff said they don’t have an “internal budget.” He added that they are still unsure of Bryan Little‘s future and he could be put on the LTIR for added salary cap room.

Mike McIntyre: The Jets hope to re-sign some of their pending UFAs before the opening of free agency on Friday. He doesn’t name any of the UFAs. Would think that Dylan DeMelo is their top priority. Defenseman Nathan Beaulieu should be brought back.

On Bruins Chara, Krug, Rask and trading into the first round

Conor Ryan: Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney said that he’s spoke with Zdeno Chara‘s agent: “We’ve had pretty broad-based discussions on everything.”

Shawn Hutcheon: Sweeney on UFA Torey Krug: “We haven’t had any progress as far as Torey (Krug).”

Shawn Hutcheon: Sweeney on Tuukka Rask: “Our staff has communicated with Tuukka…He remains a big part of our roster planning going forward. I think by my knowledge, he was second in the Vezina balloting and we feel very, very comfortable with where our goaltending is at.

Shawn Hutcheon: Sweeney on trading for a first-round pick: ”First round, is talent laden, the draft is deep overall. There has been plenty of talk overall…There’s been some discussions. It’s just expensive this time of the year.”