NHL Rumors: Winnipeg Jets, and the Buffalo Sabres

Winnipeg Jets trade tiers

Murat Ates of The Athletic: Despite Elliotte Friedman saying there is “a legit chance” that Patrik Laine gets traded, believes it’s more than likely that he remains in Winnipeg as opposed to being traded this week.

GM Kevin Cheveldayoff will listen to offers, and why wouldn’t you. The asking is and should be high.

The Jets do have some other trade assets that they could use to help fill some holes. Looking at the trade tiers of potential trade candidates and the likelihood of being traded.

Tier 1: The elite assets

Patrik Laine – Likelihood of being dealt: 30 percent

Nikolaj Ehlers – asking price would start at a top-four defenseman – Likelihood of being dealt: 20 percent

Kyle Connor – would be a top-line player if he improved his defensive play – Likelihood of being dealt: 5 percent

Tier 2: The Good Value Assets

Jack Roslovic – Likelihood of being dealt: 40 percent

Tier 3: The depth assets

Sami Niku – could net a draft pick or part of package – Likelihood of being dealt: 40 percent

Mathieu Perreault – carries a $4.125 million cap hit – Likelihood of being dealt: 25 percent

The Buffalo Sabres have some areas of need but won’t be trading Eichel to fill them

John Vogl of The Athletic: Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams says they need to be a better team and “we need to improve our roster. Period.”

Adams says that it’s going to be an interesting week and that they are open to anything.

“It’s being open to any and all scenarios,” Adams said. “I want to help our team get better. I want to help our team get better right now, but I also won’t make a decision or won’t recommend to make a decision that is not putting ourselves longer term in a good spot. So that’s where the balance is for me.”

The Sabres need to win for Jack Eichel and for the fans.

They hold the No. 8 pick and would listen to offers.

A top-nine winger, a second-pairing left-handed defenseman, and an upgrade in net are areas they could improve on.

Trading Jack Eichel is not going to happen this week.

“I have zero concern on Jack wanting to be here,” Adams said. “There’s no intention of moving Jack Eichel. I can make that very clear.”

Adams won’t say that there is an internal budget. Should expect any free agent signings to be reasonable and not a big splash,