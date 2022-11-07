NHL Rumors: Winnipeg Jets, and the Montreal Canadiens

Ville Heinola hasn’t formally asked for a trade

Jacob Stoller of The Hockey News: The agent for Winnipeg Jets defenseman Ville Heinola, Allain Roy, said that Heinola is frustrated again at starting the season in the AHL.

In the past three years, he’s only gotten into 17 NHL games and feels he’s been in the same spot with the organization. They aren’t looking for a guaranteed spot in the lineup, but at least an opportunity.

“Ville doesn’t deserve a guaranteed spot in the lineup. He deserves a shot to play a run of games to show he can do it. And that’s all we’re asking for.”

Roy said they haven’t made a formal trade request but has made it known that there needs to be a solution.

“At some point, that decision’s going to have to be made because the asset (Heinola) is going to stagnate and start to go backwards,” Roy said. “That’s going to be the issue. I don’t think it’s going backwards yet, but definitely, the frustration’s setting in, and that’s never a good sign.”

The Jets do have a surplus of defensemen and teams are calling about it.

Marco D’Amico of Montreal Hockey Now: It’s no secret that the Montreal Canadiens have been looking to move a forward to create some roster flexibility. Their top three trade candidates.

Evgenii Dadonov – He’s not happy with getting bottom-six minutes. The Canadiens could retain up to 50 percent of his $5 million cap hit, and likely have to include an asset. He’s a pending UFA.

Jonathan Drouin – When he can get in the lineup, he’s been getting bottom-six minutes as well. Has gotten some powerplay time and has kind of been fitting in with Sean Monahan. Would have to retain some of his $5.5 million cap hit.

Christian Dvorak – Has been playing better of late and might interest a team who is lacking depth down the middle. He has two years left on his deal at $4.45 million. There were a few teams that showed some interest this past offseason.