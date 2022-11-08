Eastern Conference Injuries: Sabres, Wings, Habs, Devils, Rangers, Sens, Flyers, Lightning and Caps

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin is day-to-day. The Sabres are hopeful that defenseman Henri Jokiharju is able to return to practice sometime this week.

Lance Lysowski: Sabres coach Don Granato said that there is a “chance” that Dahlin would be able to go tonight.

NHL.com: The Detroit Red Wings put forward Filip Zadina on the IR. Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde on Sunday.

“Something’s broken. Lower body. It’s going to be a week-to-week, month-to-month type thing, unfortunately.”

Priyanta Emrith: Montreal Canadiens forward Christian Dvorak was given a maintenance day yesterday.

Eric Engels: Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson has been pushing himself hard at practice and it wouldn’t be surprising if he returns sooner than three weeks.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils goaltender Jonathan Bernier away rotating in net with Akria Schmid. Bernier remains on the LTIR.

Ryan Novozinsky: Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood has a sprained MCL.

Amanda Stein: Blackwood will be meeting with doctors. today.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers forward Julien Gauthier and defenseman Ryan Lindgren didn’t practice because of upper-body injuries. Lindgren did skate on his own before practice.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: Rangers coach Gerald Gallant said that Vitali Kravtsov is a possibility for tonight.

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris went for a second opinion last week.

Bruce Garrioch: Norris met with five doctors and they determined no surgery. It’s a different injury and they will know more about a possible return this season in the New Year.

Bruce Garrioch: Senators defenseman Artem Zub is a possibility for the end of the week.

Charlie O’Connor: Philadelphia Flyers Artem Anisimov and Patrick Brown were at practice yesterday. Anisimov is still on a PTO.

Chris Krenn: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Zach Bogosian was back wearing a regular jersey at practice yesterday. Forward Anthony Cirelli was still wearing a no-contact jersey.

Gabby Shirley: Lightning defenseman Bogosian is still listed as week-to-week. Coach Jon Cooper on Bogosian: “We always knew that he was going to be ahead of Cirelli in coming back but, if you start looking around that Thanksgiving time, there should be signs of him coming back”

Samatha Pell: Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson remains out, missing last night’s game.

Samantha Pell: Capitals coach Peter Laviolette said that forwards Tom Wilson (ACL) and Nicklas Backstrom have skated again. They first got back on the ice on October 26th. They aren’t practicing with the team.