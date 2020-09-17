NHL Rumors: Winnipeg Jets, and the St. Louis Blues

The Jets have a couple of big holes that need filling

Ted Wyman of the Winnipeg Sun: The Winnipeg Jets could use a top-pairing defenseman, a top-six center, and some added grit and toughness.

With the flat salary cap, there could be more options available via trade and free agency than there would be in a normal offseason.

The Jets could have some money to spend with Dustin Byfuglien leaving, Dmitry Kulikov is a UFA, and Bryan Little potentially going on the LTIR.

Forwards Patrik Laine and Nikolaj Ehlers could be made available to go along with draft picks and prospects.

One issue for the Jets on the trade front is players having Winnipeg on their no-trade list.

If wanting to attempt a big move, offer sheeting Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli would fill one of their needs. Offer sheets rarely work though.

Attempting to sign Alex Pietrangelo if he hits free agency is worth a shot. Other free agent defensemen that they have a better shot at include Travis Hamonic (from Manitoba), Brenden Dillon or T.J. Brodie. Forwards on their radar could be Mikael Granlund, Derick Brassard or Alex Galchenyuk.

If they were to trade one Laine or Ehlers they would need to get a star play in return – a top-defenseman or a top-six, two-way center.

The Jets could also look to package their No. 10 pick and a young player like Jack Roslovic, Sami Niku and Kristian Vesalainen to potentially fill one of their needs.

Pietrangelo waiting for another offer from the Blues

TSN: Pierre LeBrun on St. Louis Blues pending unrestricted free agent defenseman Alex Pietrangelo.