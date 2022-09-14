NHL Rumors: Winnipeg Jets, and the Vancouver Canucks

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports

Times a ticking for the Winnipeg Jets

Murat Ates of The Athletic: If the Winnipeg Jets had been able to sign Pierre-Luc Dubois to a long-term extension this offseason, it’s possible they could have shopped Mark Scheifele.

Scheifele will be a UFA in 2024. Dubois is eligible for salary arbitration next offseason and will be a UFA in 2024.

Blake Wheeler and Connor Hellebuyck are also scheduled to become UFAs in 2024.

The Jets have eight defensemen on one-way contracts, so top prospects Ville Heinola and Dylan Samberg could still be sent to the AHL.

Believe that the Jets tried to trade Wheeler this offseason but his $8.25 million salary cap hit through next season was too much. His role with the Jets may decrease a bit under Rick Bowness.

The Vancouver Canucks still have a lot going on

Thomas Drance and The Athletic: The Vancouver Canucks have added over $20 million in salary cap hit over the next three seasons and they weren’t able to move any salary like they had hoped. They were trying according to GM Patrik Allvin.

“I think you could say that,” Allvin conceded on Tuesday when asked directly if he’d have liked to do more to manage the club cap situation this offseason. “In looking around the league, and also the cost of getting rid of contracts as well. The hard part is where you have players signed beyond a year, it makes it harder to make those moves.”

Allvin said they don’t have to trade any contracts this season to get Bo Horvat signed to an extension. They do have to keep an eye on their future cap going forward.

The Canucks are paying between $2.5 and $3.5 million for each of Jason Dickinson, Tucker Poolman and Tanner Pearson.

Allvin on Horvat negotiations.

“We’re communicating with his camp and we’ll see if there’s a deal to be made there.”

It’s a priority for the Canucks, there is a deal that can get done, and they have the room.

Allvin said they aren’t worried about their blueline but are looking at all options. It’s an area the Canucks feel they need to address if they are to be a true contender.