NHL Rumors: Winnipeg Jets, Calgary Flames, and the Boston Bruins

Should the Winnipeg Jets trade Connor Hellebuyck?

Daily Faceoff: Jason Gregor on if the Winnipeg Jets should trade goaltender Connor Hellebuyck or keep him.

** NHLrumors.com transcription

“Again, look at the history of trading goaltenders. You rarely get good value. Rarely.

So if you’re Winnipeg, would you be better saying, you know what, we’re just going to run Hellebuyck? We’ll see how the season goes. Maybe he’ll re-sign. Maybe he doesn’t. And we’ll deal with it then in the offseason rather than give him up for probably, you know, 50 cents on the dollar and then not have a good year.”

NHL Rumors: Winnipeg Jets, and the Calgary Flames

The Flames are still trying to extend Elias Lindholm but the Bruins will be interest if he becomes available

Daily Faceoff: Frank Seravalli on the Calgary Flames trying to get forward Elias Lindholm.

“Calgary is still making a pitch. Still making a push to get Elias Lindholm signed. I don’t, I think it’s unfair to say that there has been significant progress made but I do think perhaps the Lindholm camp is listening a little bit more intently than they were back when the summer first started.”

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins will be interested in Calgary Flames center Elias Lindholm if he’s made available for trade according to a trusted source.

“If Lindholm’s available next month, Bruins will circle back. I think that was kind of the understanding with any interested team, but I know some are wondering if the Flames will sign him before camp now.”

Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli said on Tuesday that the Flames are still trying to extend Lindholm. There may not be significant progress being made but Lindholm and his camp are listening more intently than previously.

NHL Rumors: William Nylander Not in a Rush, Wants to Stay But Things Got Trickier

A source back in late July on what it would likely cost the Bruins to land Lindholm.

“If the Bruins want Lindholm, likely DeBrusk. They don’t want any picks, and the Bruins have none. They want a scoring winger that can make up for Toffoli being traded. There’s probably more that would be in that trade, but DeBrusk would be the target, I think.”