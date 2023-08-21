NHL Rumors: Winnipeg Jets, and the Calgary Flames

Connor Hellebuyck and Mark Scheifele likely to start the season with the Winnipeg Jets

TSN: John Lu on the Winnipeg Jets.

“The priorities are still on the Winnipeg Jets mid-summer checklist remain the same as they did at the beginning of July. Determine the futures of Connor Hellebuyck and Mark Scheifele.

The trade market for Winnipeg’s franchise goalie remains dry due to money concerns. Too many potential suitors facing cap issues combined with Hellebuyck’s expected ask for a new contract at the conclusion of next season. Thus there is an increasing probability that Hellebuyck will start the season in Winnipeg in a redux with his former partner, recently acquired UFA and new Stanley Cup Champion in Laurent Brossoit.

As per Scheifele, interest in acquiring the Jets number one center is very minimal. Also raising the possibility that Scheifele will start the final year of his contract as a Jet.

Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet: (mailbag) Believe that the strong trade offers for Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin are not there and that is why they haven’t moved him yet. Teams know the Flames have other players entering the final year of their contracts and they ‘aren’t throwing life jackets’ yet. GM Craig Conroy can be patient and wait for teams to meet his ask.

The Detroit Red Wings and Buffalo Sabres still have around $6 million in projected cap space. The Sabres are looking to return to the playoffs and adding Hanifin or Elias Lindholm would definitely help.

The Flames should be patient with Mikael Backlund as well. The trade offers have been soft so far. If the 34-year-old has a season like he did last year, there will be plenty of interest at the trade deadline. It’s also okay if the offers aren’t there, he finishes the year with the Flames and walks in free agency. That would be $5.35 million off the books for next year.

Goaltender Dustin Wolf could start the season in the AHL with Dan Vladar backing up Jacob Markstrom. The trade market for Vladar could pick up after the season starts.