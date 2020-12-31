NHL Rumors: Winnipeg Jets, Carolina Hurricanes, and the Boston Bruins

Jets may not have got fair value offers for Roslovic

Scott Billeck: You would have to think that if the Winnipeg Jets received a fair value offer for forward Jack Roslovic by now they would have made the move.

With the way the Jets are setup upfront, you can see why he may want to move on. He’s not going to move up in the lineup.

Scott Billeck: Roslovic has no leverage though. It doesn’t look good on him either. He has skill but his inconsistent play has kept him from moving up the lineup.

The Flames wouldn’t just give Noah Hanifin away

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman last week on Sportsnet 960 on the reports out of Boston (The Athletic and NBC Sports) that Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin could be available again.

** NHLRumors.com transcription