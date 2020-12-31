NHL Rumors: Winnipeg Jets, Carolina Hurricanes, and the Boston Bruins

Jets may not have got fair value offers for Roslovic
Scott Billeck: You would have to think that if the Winnipeg Jets received a fair value offer for forward Jack Roslovic by now they would have made the move.
With the way the Jets are setup upfront, you can see why he may want to move on. He’s not going to move up in the lineup.
Scott Billeck: Roslovic has no leverage though. It doesn’t look good on him either. He has skill but his inconsistent play has kept him from moving up the lineup.
The Flames wouldn’t just give Noah Hanifin away
Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman last week on Sportsnet 960 on the reports out of Boston (The Athletic and NBC Sports) that Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin could be available again.
** NHLRumors.com transcription
“I have reported before that he’s kind of been out there. Now, I don’t think it’s a situation where Calgary is looking to give him away. I think it is, if Hanifin gets traded it’s something that makes Calgary better. And, for example, I’m going to be careful with this, I just think that in the past when Calgary’s looked to make big deals, there’s been at times when Hanifin’s, I don’t know if he’s been offered but it’s been kind of know that he might be part of the equation.
So, I think if Hanifin gets traded, then we’re going to look at the deal and we’re gonna say, ‘okay, I can see why he’d be the kind of player in that deal.’
I think if he’s going to Boston, I think it’s, I’m sure they’ve talked about it, it makes a lot of sense for both of those teams to talk about it. I’m sure what Calgary would be getting back would be a player that they think can help them. I’ve heard those rumors. They do make sense to me from a point of view, but I don’t have the feeling that anything is imminent.”