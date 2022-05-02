NHL Rumors: Winnipeg Jets – Coaching Changes, and Mark Scheifele

Coaching changes in Winnipeg

Update Scott Billeck: Winnipeg Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff will be conducting a full-scale coaching search. Dave Lowry can be part of that search if he wants.

Elliotte Friedman: Jets assistant coaches are free to talk to other teams. Depending on who gets named as head coach, they could still be a part of their plans.

Murat Ates: The Jets didn’t renew the contracts of assistant coaches Jamie Kompon and Charlie Huddy. Assistant coach Wade Flaherty will get an extension.

Mark Scheifele isn’t sure about his future in Winnipeg

Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet: Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele has two years left on his contract at a $6.125 million salary cap hit. He was a point-a-game player again but there are concerns about the defensive side of his game.

It’s possible that the Jets entertain the idea of trading him, and there will be plenty of teams interested. Scheifele also isn’t sure if he’ll be back with the Jets.

“I’d love to be in Winnipeg, but I also have to see where this is all going and what direction this team is going in and I guess we’ll see this summer,” said Scheifele. “I’m in the prime of my career. I still have so much to improve on too and I like where my game is at. I like the physical nature that my body is at. I’m only improving, I’m only getting better and I’m only going to be a better player next year than I was this year.

“I just have to know where this team is going and what the direction is and what the changes are going to be, if any. I have to think about my career and what’s going to be best for me. Those are going to be…talks with my agents and everyone in my family and stuff like that and figure out what I really want. So, it will be a tough talk tomorrow.”

The Jets will be trying to sign pending RFA Pierre-Luc Dubois to a long-term deal.

Scott Billeck: A thread on Scheifele’s comments.

“A lot being said about what Mark Scheifele said today during his year-end interview, but Scheifele wanting to know the vision for this team is the same thing many fans want it know as well.

If pundits and fans can see this team has been on a downward trend since the middle of the 2018-19 season, is it too far-fetched to think the players see the same thing?

Scheifele’s poor defensive play aside, the guy is an elite talent offensively. If nothing else, his comments today reflected the state of this team. Scheifele didn’t get to the point he’s at today overnight.

How does the face of the franchise go from beloved star to seemingly disgruntled want-away?

Also, for the folks thinking this is a “take”… I’m just asking some questions.”