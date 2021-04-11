NHL Rumors: Winnipeg Jets, New York Islanders, Calgary Flames, and LA Kings

Jets likely won’t give up top prospects for a defenseman

Sportsnet: Chris Johnston on Headlines said that he believes the Winnipeg Jets are going to add a defenseman before the deadline, but what cost are they willing to give up?

“I don’t see them giving up any of their top prospects here,” Johnston added. “Teams of course ask about guys like Perfetti or Heinola, who has done very well in the AHL, but we got to see where the Jets are able to enter the market because I don’t think they want to pay too high of a price.”

Islanders still in on Hall?

Sportsnet: Chris Johnston said that New York Islanders may still have some interest in Buffalo Sabres forward Taylor Hall, but they aren’t the only team.

“There are some teams… that believe if it gets to Monday, if it gets closer to the 3 p.m. deadline and he’s still on the Sabres, that maybe the price will come down and that’s when they’ll wait to strike and try to land Taylor Hall.”

Among the teams to be rumored to have interest include St. Louis Blues, Florida Panthers, Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs.

Rittich hopes to stay with the Flames

Salim Valji of TSN: Calgary Flames goaltender David Rittich when asked if he’s thought about the idea that he’s had his last start for the Flames.

“Don’t try and make a story here,” he responded. “This is my team and I want to stay with this team as long as I can.”

Valji believes that the Flames should acquire a defenseman to play with Juuso Valimaki. Playing with Chris Tanev is another option. He’s had a positive impact playing with Noah Hanifin.

Kings talks with Iafallo and Athanasiou continue

Pierre LeBrun: will likely be an important day for the Alex Iafallo and the Los Angeles Kings talks. The Kings are still hoping to get him extended. If they can’t get a deal done a trade is a possibility.

Darren Dreger: The Kings have made an offer to Andreas Athanasiou. Contract negotiations are ongoing.