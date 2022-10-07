NHL Rumors: Bold Predictions, and the New York Rangers

Making some bold predictions

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: Some bold predictions for this season.

Auston Matthews will sign a 20 percent max deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs when he’s eligible on July 1st – eight years and $134 million, a $16.7 million salary cap hit.

The New York Rangers will trade for Chicago Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane and sign him to a long-term extension.

Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas is entering the final year of his contract. He didn’t receive an extension from the Maple Leafs and will leave the organization after the season.

Bruce Boudreau will be the first coach fired this season and Kelly McCrimmon will be the first GM fired.

Dylan Larkin has a no-trade clause but will be dealt before the March 3rd trade deadline.

The Ottawa Senators will trade for Jakob Chychrun before December 31st.

Arthur Staple of The Athletic: It seems like Jimmy Vesey has had a good enough training camp that he might receive a contract from the New York Rangers. On Wednesday he saw some time beside Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider.

It’s unlikely the Rangers will keep 14 forwards, and they will likely start with a 22-man roster instead of 23. That would likely save them around $800,000. If Vesey signs, one of Ryan Reaves, Dryden Hunt or Ryan Carpenter would likely be cut.

If the Rangers are looking to acquire a LTIR player to help with their cap situation, the Vancouver Canucks are looking to move Micheal Ferland. He has one-year left at $3.5 and is LTIR bound. Andrew Ladd of the Arizona Coyotes could be another candiate and he’s at $5.5 million for one more year.