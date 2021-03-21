NHL Rumors: Winnipeg Jets, Ottawa Senators, and the Montreal Canadiens

Jets a wild card team ahead of the deadline

Sportsnet: Chris Johnston said that Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames may not be that active at the trade deadline. The Winnipeg Jets have already made a big move but are a wild card team.

“I think the Winnipeg Jets, for me, are the wild card of this trade deadline when it comes to the Canadian teams,” Johnston said Saturday during Hockey Night in Canada’s Headlines segment. “They’ve already made the big trade for Pierre-Luc Dubois. They know the good and the bad of the quarantine situation — I think that was difficult on Dubois. “So, as they look for a defenceman, I think the question they have to ask themselves, is it worthwhile — do they want to have another player potentially sit 14 days in a hotel room before joining their team? I’m not sure which way Kevin Cheveldayoff’s going to land on that.”

The Senators will be getting calls on UFAs

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman said that the Ottawa Senators will be listening to teams inquiries about their pending unrestricted free agents including Artem Anisimov, Ryan Dzingel and Erik Gudbranson.

Canadiens have the assets and options but may not do much

Sportsnet: The Montreal Canadiens have a deep prospect pool and plenty of draft picks. GM Marc Bergevin did a lot this past offseason and he’s said he may not do much. Friedman says that Bergevin is never afraid to make a deal.