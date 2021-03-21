NHL Rumors: Winnipeg Jets, Ottawa Senators, and the Montreal Canadiens

Jets a wild card team ahead of the deadline
Sportsnet: Chris Johnston said that Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames may not be that active at the trade deadline. The Winnipeg Jets have already made a big move but are a wild card team.
“I think the Winnipeg Jets, for me, are the wild card of this trade deadline when it comes to the Canadian teams,” Johnston said Saturday during Hockey Night in Canada’s Headlines segment. “They’ve already made the big trade for Pierre-Luc Dubois. They know the good and the bad of the quarantine situation — I think that was difficult on Dubois.
“So, as they look for a defenceman, I think the question they have to ask themselves, is it worthwhile — do they want to have another player potentially sit 14 days in a hotel room before joining their team? I’m not sure which way Kevin Cheveldayoff’s going to land on that.”
The Senators will be getting calls on UFAs
Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman said that the Ottawa Senators will be listening to teams inquiries about their pending unrestricted free agents including Artem Anisimov, Ryan Dzingel and Erik Gudbranson.
Canadiens have the assets and options but may not do much
Sportsnet: The Montreal Canadiens have a deep prospect pool and plenty of draft picks. GM Marc Bergevin did a lot this past offseason and he’s said he may not do much. Friedman says that Bergevin is never afraid to make a deal.
“The thing about Bergevin is he’s unafraid and he’s shown that this is an enormous year for the Canadiens with all of his actions so far.
“So what he’s selling, not everybody is buying. He’s got a lot of picks, he’s got a lot of good players. He said he won’t use things like that to alleviate his cap burden, but if he wants to do something big, there’s probably nobody in Canada that’s more capable of doing it than Bergevin is.”