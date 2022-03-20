NHL Rumors: Winnipeg Jets, Washington Capitals, and the Arizona Coyotes

What is up with the Winnipeg Jets?

Murat Ates of The Athletic: Time is dwindling between now and the trade deadline. With big trades happening, what about players like Paul Stastny and Andrew Copp?

For Andrew Copp, it appears Boston and Colorado have been frontrunners for some time. A Boston trade makes more sense from a money in and money out standpoint. Colorado appears to be the favorite. It boils down to cost.

Paul Stastny will not be in Winnipeg next season. Where does he end up come Monday? That is uncertain. Players like Dominik Kubalik and Jake DeBrusk are on the radar in returns. Stastny will be someone’s Plan C or even Plan D. The market just has to shake out first.

How about the Washington Capitals?

Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic: Washington is 6-0-1 since Brian MacLellan let it rip on March 2nd. They are still looking for a veteran goaltender and Marc-Andre Fleury could fit.

Max Domi is on the radar as a middle-six option for Washington. Price is being worked on. The Columbus forward has 20-plus goal scoring possibilities in this lineup with ease. If the Blue Jackets retain some salary, this is a digestible deal.

Defense looks to be a position where Washington stands pat for the second year in a row. Keep that in mind come Monday.

The Arizona Coyotes primed for Monday?

Craig Morgan of gophnx.com: Arizona’s options have dwindled since Lawson Crouse was taken off the market basically and several signings were made. Other than Jakob Chychrun, this could be a quiet deadline for Bill Armstrong.

Again, there is no guarantee that Chychrun gets moved. Thankfully, his ankle injury was not as serious as feared. Dance partners are limited and Boston is out after acquiring Hampus Lindholm on Saturday. Los Angeles looks to be a main suitor if they are still truly interested.

More and more it looks like Chychrun stays in Arizona until the summer. Bill Armstrong may move a veteran or two but even that may not be easy. Phil Kessel, for example, mostly controls where he wants to go.