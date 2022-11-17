NHL Rumors: With Jakob Chychrun’s return getting closer, trade interest will increase

Jakob Chychrun returning soon, and trade price isn’t coming down

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The Arizona Coyotes’ current plan is to have him back next week as he’s about to start practicing according to GM Bill Armstrong.

Teams are interested in Chychrun returning and things could pick up even more given the number of injuries to defensemen around the league.

“There’s been a lot of injuries to a lot of defensemen (around the NHL) this year, and I think there’s a lot of opportunity that will come our way,” Armstrong said. “We’ll just be patient with it. Obviously, that has to do with how well he plays when he comes in the lineup.”

believes the asking price includes two first-round picks, and don’t count on Armstrong lowing his price.

“I don’t know if it’s a high bar. I think other GMs feel that way,” Armstrong said of his asking price. “But I think they’d ask for the same thing if they were me, you know? I think he did lead the league in goals for a defenseman, and he’s 24 with a pretty good contract.

“I think they would probably ask for the same.”

Seven teams believed to have spoken with the Coyotes about Jakob Chychrun

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun is getting closer to returning to the lineup there are several teams looking for defensemen.

Among the teams believed to be eyeing defensemen include the Ottawa Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs, Florida Panthers, St. Louis Blues, Anaheim Ducks, Columbus Blue Jackets and Los Angeles Kings. All are believed to have spoken with the Coyotes about Chychurn.

The asking price is believed to be two first round picks and a high-end prospect.

Senators GM Pierre Dorion may not be interested in trading three consecutive first-round picks.