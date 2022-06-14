NHL Rumors: Would Anaheim Ducks Goaltender John Gibson Welcome a Trade?

Nick Alberga: Have been hearing that Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson is open to the idea of being traded. It is believed that he told the team that.

Ryan Novozinsky: Gibson’s agent Kurt Overhardt said that there has been “no discussion on (Gibson’s) desire to move. There’s no truth to it.”

David Pagnotta: Reported back in March that the Ducks took some calls on goaltender John Gibson. Ahead of next month’s 2022 NHL draft, trade talks are expected to continue.

Gibson has a 10-team no-trade list.

Kevin Weekes: “Great reporting by @thegoldenmuzzy on G Gibson being open to a trade from the @AnaheimDucks . I’ve been saying for years ; Gibson has been money since @OHLRangers days. Best Goalie option available in the marketplace for trade to contending team hands down !”

Jim Matheson: The Edmonton Oilers will be looking at the goalie market this offseason but would guess the U.S. born John Gibson has the Oilers on his 10-team no-trade list.

Sammi Silber of Washington Hockey Now: The Washington Capitals could be eyeing the goalie market this offseason. If John Gibson is available, should the Capitals be interested?

The 28-year-old Gibson hasn’t had a save percentage higher than .904 the past three seasons, but over his nine-year career he’s at .915 with a 2.67 GAA and a 370-166-148 record. The Ducks haven’t been strong the past three years.

Gibson carries a $6.4 million salary cap hit and the Capitals could have some space if they move on from defensemen Justin Schultz and Michal Kempny. With Tom Wilson and Nicklas Backstrom out for the start of the season, the Capitals more pressing need would be at forward.

Vitek Vanecek and Ilya Samsonov are both pending RFAs.

The Capitals should at least inquire. They may need the Ducks to retain some salary.

John Gibson has requested a trade out of the Anaheim Ducks. Gibson was one of the best goalies in the world a few years back. Last year, he was not good overall, but still somehow great against high-danger shots. He has a contract until 2027 with an AAV of $6.4M. pic.twitter.com/7h1l9Exz8y — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) June 13, 2022