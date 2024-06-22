NHL Rumors: Would it be a Surprise if Mitch Marner Was a Maple Leaf Next Season?

SPDN: Julien McKenzie asks Chris Johnston if he would be surprised if Mitch Marner started next season with the Toronto Maple Leafs

McKenzie: “How surprised would you be if Mitch Marner began next season with the Toronto Maple Leafs?

Johnston: “I’d say I wouldn’t be that surprised because, you know, it seems as though he’s comfortable playing out his free agent year. The only reason that I would think it would have to happen is if he was in a spot where he needed an extension this summer, like he didn’t feel comfortable going into that final season.

NHL Rumors: Will Mitch Marner Be Back With the Toronto Maple Leafs Next Year?

There’s career risk if you do that, right? If you have a significant injury, it could impact your future earnings, things like that. I mean, generally, NHL players opt for as much security as possible because the nature of the sport they play.

But the fact that Mitch Marner is willing to play this right out till next summer and potentially chase free agency then, that makes it very possible he remains a member of the Maple Leafs.

It’s way too soon to declare that’s going to happen. I’m certainly not doing so. But, you know, I think that they and he both have to live with the fact that, it’s gonna be hard to line up something that satisfies everyone here.

A team or city Mitch is comfortable with, the trade return that makes the leafs go. ‘Do you know what, while still in a Cup winder, we’re willing to pull the trigger on this deal.’

NHL Rumors: Does the Toronto Maple Leafs GM Want to Extend Mitch Marner Rather Than Trade Him?

And you know, at the end of the day, Mitch himself, he was rather inclined to remain a Maple Leaf. So I think everyone should brace for the possibility, the real possibility, he’s back with that team next season.