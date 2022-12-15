NHL Rumors: Would Jonathan Toews be a possibility for the Winnipeg Jets?

TSN: Mike Johnson on That’s Hockey when asked if the Winnipeg Jets should be interested in Jonathan Toews, and would he be interested in going there.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Gino Reda: “Mike, let me throw out a little hypothetical for you. Jonathan Toews, 34-year, twilight of his NHL career, unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Any chance he could take a significant hometown discount, kind of what Jason Spezza did with the Leafs, to wrap up his career in his hometown?”

Johnson: “Aren’t you a romantic Gino? I love where your heads at. I’m like, why not. Cause you think what would be important for Jonathan Toews at this point of his career if it’s not going to be in Chicago?

He’s going to want to play on a good team. Well right now Winnipeg is that. Winnipeg is in first place in the central division. The central division is not the deepest. They have a great chance to maybe go deep in the playoffs with the current roster, let alone whatever additions, including someone like Toews might bring them.

You want a place where you’re going to be happy and your life is going to work off the ice as well as on it. Well, we know his familiarity with Winnipeg, the province of Manitoba. The pride that he would feel to play with the Jets and back in Manitoba. So that makes a lot sense.

Financially he’s got all the money he’s ever going to need after his contract with Chicago.

So I think it’s entirely possible. Now, Winnipeg doesn’t necessarily need Toews. He’d be a luxury item cause they have (Pierre-Luc) Dubois, they have (Mark) Schiefele, they have (Adam) Lowry. But you put Toews and Lowry on a third line and say go check, and whoever can play center can play center and the other guy play the wing with Mason Appleton. I like the way that looks when they get into the second round against Colorado and they need to have depth in their checking core.

It does make a lot of sense if Jonathan Toews is willing to accept a trade to Winnipeg. I think they’d be more than happy to have him.”