NHL Rumors: Would the Minnesota Wild trade Marc-Andre Fleury? Does he want to go anywhere?

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the Jeff Marek Show on Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury and could the Wild end up moving him. Would Fleury even want to be traded?

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Marek: “Hey Marc-Andre Fleury. Marc-Andre Fleury finally surpasses Patrick Roy for second all-time and wins and is at 552 and he’s kissing cross bars and he’s smiling and the family and then the whole deal was just beautiful.

They beat the Islanders 5-0. There were a number of shout out yesterday around the NHL.

Do you just have a quick thought on Marc-Andre Fleury? And is this really going to be it? Like, it’s not as if Marc-Andre Fleury’s out there embarrassing himself. This guy can still very much play. We know what the goalie market is like right now. Everybody’s looking for a goaltender. There’s one who’s on an expiring deal. Thought’s on Marc-Andre Fleury.

Friedman: “Well, I think as long as Minnesota, like if you listen to Bill Guerin , they’re not given up on their season yet, right? So, to me, the first question is, when does Minnesota get to a point where they say, ‘we don’t need Marc-Andre Fleury because we’re not competing this year?’

So that’s the first thing that has to happen is, do the Wild get to a place where they say, ‘Okay, we’re pulling the shute on this year.’ And they might get to it soon, but they’re not there now. So that’s the number one question I ask.

You know, number two, I don’t know, I don’t know how Fleury would feel about it. Like it took. It took a bit of work last time when he got traded from Chicago to Minnesota. Even though it turned out great for him Jeff, initially he didn’t want to go.

So I feel, like to me, that’s the biggest question. Does Fleury come to a place where he says, even more what Minnesota does, it’s what Fleury feels. And to this point, you know, we don’t know that he’s agreed to anything.

And I absolutely think there would be interest if he did. He’s shown that he’s a very good teammate with Minnesota and Chicago in the last little bit. But I think that it comes down to him. And as far as I know, he hasn’t given any indication yet, that he’s willing to even consider it. So until that happens, we can’t really look into it.