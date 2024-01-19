Eastern Conference Injuries: Bruins, Sabres, Hurricanes, Blue Jackets, Devils, Rangers, Sens, Flyers, Lightning and Capitals

Joe Pohoryles: Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark returned last night to backup Jeremy Swayman.

Heather Engel: Buffalo Sabres forward Dylan Cozens, and Jeff Skinner and defenseman Mattias Samuelsson are day-to-day with upper-body injuries.

Lance Lysowski: Sabres coach Don Granato said that Cozens and Samuelsson could be ready for Saturday.

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov (concussion) was on the ice with goaltending coach Paul Schonfelder. He was also on the ice on Wednesday. There is no timetable for when he could return.

Walk Ruff: Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen hasn’t started skating. Forward Martin Necas is hopeful for tonight.

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine (fractured clavicle) has resumed skating but don’t get the sense that his return is imminent.

NHL.com: The New Jersey Devils have placed defenseman Brendan Smith on the IR with a sprained right knee.

Larry Brooks of the NY Post: Filip Chytil posted a picture this week of him on the ice back in Czechia with his trainer and Jaromir Jagr. Believe (Brooks and not from the team) that he could return to New York soon to start practicing with the team. Maybe during their All-Star/bye week from January 28th to February 4th. He’ll need medical clearance first.

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris took part in their optional skate in a no-contact jersey.

Anthony Di Marco: Philadephia Flyers defenseman Jamie Drysdale returned after missing two games with an illness.

Eduardo A. Encina: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said that defenseman Mikhail Sergachev has started skating again but added “don’t read too much into that.” They aren’t expecting him to be back until after the All-Star break.

Tom Gulitti: Washington Capitals defenseman Rasmus Sandin put on a contact jersey at practice. He’s missed their past seven games with an upper-body injury.

Forward Sonny Milano is still wearing a no-contact jersey and has missed their past 18 games.

Tarik El-Bashir: Capitals defenseman Joel Edmundson skated but is dealing with an undisclosed ailment.

Sammi Silber: Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin returned after missing three games: “I feel pretty good. Obviously, first couple touches was kind of weird, but I kind of dust it off my shoulders and feel the puck, feel the game, feel the rhythm.”