NHL Rumors: Zach Kassian Trade Interest and Potential Landing Spots for Seth Jones

Could the Penguins and Rangers have an interest in Zach Kassian?

David Staples of the Edmonton Journal: Bob Stauffer on CHED 630 on trade interest in Edmonton Oilers forward Zack Kassian.

“Zack Kassian, there will be teams interested in him. I could see Pittsburgh and the New York Rangers, but in fairness to Zack, I didn’t mind what we saw of Zack in the third and fourth game of the (Winnipeg) series.”

Staples notes that the 30-year old Kassian has three years left on his deal at a $3.2 million cap hit.

Potential landing spots for Seth Jones

Mike Johnston: The Columbus Blue Jackets will have plenty of big decisions to make this offseason. Forward Patrik Laine is a pending restricted free agent. Defenseman Seth Jones has a year left on his deal but has told the team he’s not interested in signing a contract extension with them at this time.

Jones didn’t have a great season and the analytics show him trending down. That said, there will be teams interested and he can help out almost any team.

A look at some teams who could be interested in trading for Jones.

Los Angeles Kings – Could be the leading contenders. Are deep with prospects and have a couple of extra draft picks.

Chicago Blackhawks – They have a couple of extra picks and young players like Adam Boqvist, Nicolas Beaudin, Alec Regula or Ian Mitchell. They hold the No. 11 pick in the draft.

Edmonton Oilers – Adam Larsson and Tyson Barrie are both pending UFAs who are right handed. They could have a hole on that right side if one or both leave. The Oilers don’t have extra draft picks.

Philadelphia Flyers – They may be looking to move some salary out, and find a replacement for Matt Niskanen.

Montreal Canadiens – Have extra picks in the second-, third- and fourth-rounds. The Canadiens have $24 million already committed to their blue line next season.

Detroit Red Wings – Have extra draft picks. The Blue Jackets may end up wanting players over draft picks. Dylan Larkin would the be Red Wings best trade chip.

Toronto Maple Leafs – They are a litte light on draft picks and prospects but could dangle Mitch Marner.