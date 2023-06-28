NHL Rumors: Zach Parise, Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, Anthony Duclair, and Alex DeBrincat

Zach Parise undecided on his future

Kevin Kurz: New York Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello said that forward Zach Parise hasn’t decided yet if he’s going to play next year or not.

Bruins operating as if Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci won’t return

Dan Rosen: Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney said that whether Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci decide to return or retire won’t impact their thinking during free agency.

Dan Rosen: President Cam Neely said that they will operate under the assumption that both players won’t be returning. They are given Bergeron and Krejci their space. Communication is open and they’re hopeful they’ll return.

Anthony Duclair on the trade block

David Pagnotta: Florida Panthers Anthony Duclair is entering the final year of his contract and it’s sounding like the Panthers have made him available.

Senators GM says he’s talking to teams about Alex DeBrincat

NHL.com: Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion said that forward Alex DeBrincat doesn’t want to sign a long-term contract with and that he’s exploring the trade market for him.

“Right now we are talking to teams about possibly moving him. He hasn’t asked for a trade, but it seems that we have to do what’s best for the organization. And if he is not willing to sign a long-term contract with us, I think it’s our duty to do what’s best for us.”

The Senators have up a 2022 first (No. 7) and second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick last year for DeBrincat.

“We liked Alex when we traded for him, and pretty much from training camp last year we approached their camp about signing an extension,” Dorion said. “They wanted to see how Ottawa was. At the end of the year, their camp indicated to us that free agency would only come once probably for Alex in his career, and they weren’t ready to sign long term with us.”

NHL Watcher: Jeff Marek on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast on Alex DeBrincat: “I have a hard time believing that at the end of all of this it’s not going to be Detroit”