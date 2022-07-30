NHL Rumors: Zack Aston-Reese, Minnesota Wild, and the Vancouver Canuck

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports

Aston-Reese in New Jersey but…

Kevin Weekes: Unrestricted free agent forward Zack Aston-Reese is skating in New Jersey but sources say “nothing on that front currently.”

Guerin looking at the trade market, and Kaprizov should be in town by camp

Michael Russo: The Minnesota Wild have a spot open at forward. GM Bill Guerin won’t want to have a young forward being the 12th or 13th forward. He’s looking at the trade market but if he can’t find anything he could look at free agency or keep it open for internal competition.

Micheal Russo: GM Guerin is confident that Kirill Kaprizov will be able to get back to Minnesota before training camp: “He should be OK and we should be OK. But it’s delicate and I’d rather not comment on it.”

Canucks pressure point on Miller starts a month before the trade deadline

Taj: Vancouver Canucks president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford on J.T. Miller on the Bob McCown podcast: “If we can’t do that (re-sign him), then it’s the obvious, we’ll have to do the best we can to put him in a place where he’s going to get his contract and we’re going to get the right assets back to help the Canucks in the future.

Taj: Rutherford on J.T. Miller: “…pressure point is month leading into the trade deadline. If something hasn’t been done by then, then pressure is really on us at that point because we really don’t want to be in a position that we don’t get anything in return if we can’t keep him”

Don’t forget about Bo Horvat

Matthew Sekeres of the Daily Hive: The talk surrounding the Vancouver Canucks of late usually is about J.T. Miller but one can’t forget about Bo Horvat who is eligible to sign a contract extension.

There was talk before free agency that they were closing in on an extension. Maybe they have a deal ready to go but are waiting on the Miller situation to be resolved.

Horvat will carry a team-friendly $5.5 million cap hit this year but will be looking to cash in. Will Horvat’s deal take away money to be used on Miller?