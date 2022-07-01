NHL Rumors: Zack Kassian And Nazem Kadri On The Spotlight

Zack Kassian May Exacerbate Edmonton Oilers’ Decisions

Bruce McCurdy of the Edmonton Journal: As July begins, the rumors start to swirl once more. While Jesse Puljujarvi is all but out the door, Zack Kassian becomes a bit more of a thorny issue. Puljujarvi is one of those players where both sides feel a new start finally is beneficial.

For Kassian, things are a bit different. Injuries started to take a toll on the forward and that is partly attributed to his playing style. Since signing his four-year extension, the right-winger has missed 60 out of 160 games for a variety of reasons (injuries mostly and suspensions).

Offensively and defensively, Kassian produces like a bottom line player. His intangibles are off the charts but little else. This leaves Ken Holland in a pickle. He needs wingers but more serviceable ones. The increasing possibility he has to look elsewhere is looming.

Nazem Kadri Made A Priority By Joe Sakic And Colorado

Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey NOW: The offensive breakout season of Nazem Kadri was a lot more than just offensive obviously. Now, with a Stanley Cup in hand, Kadri will be cashing in. Joe Sakic and the Colorado Avalanchemaking that a priority has so far meant a lot to the forward’s camp.

“How could it not be?” The Kroenkes have been great supporters of mine and made it clear to me that they’d like me to stay also but we understand that there’s a business aspect involved. We’re going to try to work together,” Kadri said.

The big questions boil down to term and dollars as they always do. At the age of 32, this figures not to be a seven or eight-year deal. Something along the lines of 4-6 years would surprise fewer pundits.

Some suggest $6-7 million AAV as a starting point. That higher number appears to be a starter. Depending on Colorado and Kadri, the range could easily be in the $7-8 million area. All that is concretely known is that the mutual interest to stay is very high.