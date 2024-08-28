NHL Rumors: Zadina, Gagner, Oilers, Stars, Jets, and the Flyers

At least three teams interested in Filip Zadina
Lance Lysowski: The agent for forward Filip Zadina, Darren Ferris, said that report that Zadina was signing a PTO with the Buffalo Sabres was inaccurate and that he’s talking with another team about a contract.
Kevin Weekes: Sources say there are at least three teams talking to Zadina.
Sam Gagner wants to keep playing
Jim Matheson: 35-year-old forward Sam Gagner said he still wants to continue playing and he’s not ready to retire.
He’s been offered a few PTOs. There might not be room for him with the Edmonton Oilers.
The Edmonton Oilers looking at blue line options
Brenden Escott: Frank Seravalli on 630 CHED on the Edmonton Oilers adding to their defense.
“There are other things Edmonton is looking at, including a potential trade, that could shake things up a little bit more than just the PTO route.”
“It wouldn’t have to wait until training camp.”
David Staples: Seravalli thinks the Oilers should consider offering defenseman Tony DeAngelo a PTO.
Talks between the Dallas Stars and Thomas Harley ongoing
David Pagnotta: Have only heard that contract talks are “ongoing” between the Dallas Stars and RFA defenseman Thomas Harley. It didn’t sound like either side was concerned that a contract isn’t completed yet.
The Winnipeg Jets and RFA Cole Perfetti are not close
David Pagnotta: The Winnipeg Jets and RFA forward Cole Perfetti don’t appear to be close on a deal.
After talking to some people, a two-year bridge deal may be the route they take. Would something just over $4 million work?
Would think that if the Jets are wanting to go longer-term, would guess that Perfetti would be open to that but the number would need to be much higher.
The price for Yaroslav Askarov didn’t make sense for the Philadelphia Flyers
Anthony Di Marco: Had mentioned before that the Philadelphia Flyers did have some interest in goaltender Yaroslav Askarov and were willing to put forth a competitive offer but the Nashville Predators’ ask for Askarov didn’t make sense for the Flyers to give up.