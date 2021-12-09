NHL Rumors: Zdeno Chara, Philadelphia Flyers, and the Vegas Golden Knights

Chara is not sure about next season

Bruce Garrioch: New York Islanders defenseman Zdeno Chara said that he may have played his last game in Ottawa. He hasn’t made a decision on whether or not he will play next year.

NHL Watcher: Elliotte Friedman on The Jeff Marek Show on Philadelphia Flyers coaching candidates: “I think some other names you’re potentially going to hear are going to be Tocchet, Tortorella, Jim Montgomery, maybe Green and Dave Quinn, I think those are some of the names that are kind of circulating around.”

NHL Watcher: Friedman continued: “I have to think knowing Fletcher’s history with Boudreau that he was at least on the radar, that’s off the list now.”

Greg Wyshynski: The Flyers owe Alain Vigneault $5 million through 2023-24 and economics will likely play a role in his replacement. Rick Tocchet is likely a candidate. He made only $1.5 million while coaching the Arizona Coyotes.

While Vigneault isn’t coaching in the NHL, the Flyers could end up having to pay $8 million to head coaches.

Will the Golden Knights have to move Dadonov?

Owen Krepps of Vegas Hockey Now: When Jack Eichel is ready to come off the LTIR, the Vegas Golden Knights are going to have to make a trade(s) to clear some salary cap space.

Forward Reilly Smith is an original Golden Knight but is one option that has been in the rumor mill. He carries a $5 million cap hit.

Forward Evgenii Dadonov is another option. His $5 million cap hit was acquired at the in the offseason from the Ottawa Senators for Nick Holden and a third-round pick. The 32-year old has two years left on his contract.

Would the Ottawa Senators be interested in Dadonov? What about the Chicago Blackhawks, New Jersey Devils or Seattle Kraken?

Even if the Golden Knights move Dadonov, they’ll need to move salary. Mattias Janmark, Nolan Patrick, or William Carrier may end up in the rumor mill.

Justin Emerson: Ray Ferraro on ESPN on how the Golden Knights could get under the salary cap when Eichel gets close to returning.

“I don’t want to speculate, but there are a few forwards who make around $5 million. So without saying Evgenii Dadonov it might be Evgenii Dadonov”