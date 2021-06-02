NHL Rumros: Edmonton Oilers and Connor McDavid

TSN: That’s Hockey host Gino Reda’s notes that Connor McDavid has stated publicly that he’s happy to battle it out and grow together with the rest of his Edmonton Oilers teammates, but internally he has to be really frustrated. Pierre LeBrun on Reda’s statement.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“Well, I think everyone is frustrated if you’re with the Oilers. You had a great year again, and you lose in a stunning fashion, but the fact of the matter is Ken Holland, veteran GM, had always circled this particular offseason as the moment where he would have more cap space than he’s had since he’s come on board three years ago.

So regardless of their run this year, whether it’s first, second or third round, whatever, it was going to have to wait until this particular offseason where he could do a few more things. But, for sure the clock is ticking. I mean you have the best player in the world. You want to do what you can to assemble talent around him.

I had an interesting chat with Ray Shero, of course, did just that for Sidney Crosby and assembling that ’09 Stanley Cup team. Ray Shero rhymed off a whole bunch of names at me Gino for that article I wrote in The Athletic – Mario Lemieux, Joe Sakic, Teemu Selanne, Paul Kariya, Vincent Lecavalier, Nathan MacKinnon, John Tavares, Steven Stamkos, a bunch of other names I don’t have in front of me. But what they all had in common is that most of them had only made the playoffs once in their first four-five years in the league. Some once in their first six years in the league. Joe Sakic didn’t make the playoffs until his fifth year in the league. Mario once in his first five years in the league.

Shero’s point was Sidney Crosby is not the norm. You don’t walk into the NHL and win championships. It’s very rare, Toews and Kane also did it but that’s the exception to the rule.

The fact that Ray Shero said to me that Connor McDavid has had a taste of it at least – three times in his first six years in the league. Of course no deep runs out of that. That’s the frustration, but that’s actually normal. This is part of the adversity. Patience. Terrible word. I know people don’t want to hear that in Edmonton but that’s what it’s going to take.”